Yankees, streaking LeMahieu set for matchup against Rays

New York Yankees second baseman Gleyber Torres tags out Tampa Bay Rays’ Austin Meadows attempting to steal second base during the third inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, in St. Petersburg, Fla. Making the call is umpire Jerry Meals. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

New York Yankees (102-56, first in the AL East) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (94-64, second in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Jonathan Loaisiga (2-1, 4.25 ERA) Rays: Charlie Morton (15-6, 3.15 ERA)

LINE: Rays -118; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: New York’s LeMahieu puts 10-game hit streak on the line against Rays.

The Rays are 42-30 against the rest of their division. The Tampa Bay pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 3.69. Charlie Morton leads the team with a 3.15 ERA.

The Yankees are 54-21 in division games. The New York offense has compiled a .269 batting average as a team this season, good for fourth in the American League. DJ LeMahieu leads the team with an average of .328. The Rays won the last meeting 2-1. Pete Fairbanks secured his second victory and Ji-Man Choi went 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI for Tampa Bay. Cory Gearrin registered his third loss for New York.

TOP PERFORMERS: Austin Meadows leads the Rays with 88 RBIs and is batting .293. Willy Adames is 10-for-34 with two doubles, three home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

Gleyber Torres leads the Yankees with 63 extra base hits and has 91 RBIs. Brett Gardner is 13-for-37 with three doubles, four home runs and 11 RBIs over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 7-3, .243 batting average, 3.71 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

Yankees: 5-5, .249 batting average, 2.71 ERA, outscored opponents by 30 runs

Rays Injuries: Hoby Milner: (back/neck), Jose Alvarado: (elbow), Yandy Diaz: (foot).

Yankees Injuries: Jonathan Holder: (shoulder), David Hale: (spine), Dellin Betances: (achilles), Jake Barrett: (elbow), Mike Tauchman: (calf), Aaron Hicks: (elbow), Jacoby Ellsbury: (hip), Gio Urshela: (hand), Edwin Encarnacion: (oblique), Greg Bird: (foot), Miguel Andujar: (labrum), Gary Sanchez: (groin).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

