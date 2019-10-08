WWII vet got 2,000 birthday cards after Facebook post⁠, but don’t tell him⁠—it’s a secret

(WFLA/WCBS) – Staffers at a New Jersey retirement home made a special request for one of their resident’s birthdays–102 cards to mark his 102nd birthday.

But little did they know, it would be so much more.

George Campbell, a World War II veteran will soon need a large place to display his cards. All 2,000 of them and counting.

“I enjoy reading the cards, seeing what folks written on it.”

Campbell will turn 102 on Thursday.

To celebrate his retirement, workers at his home in Willow Springs posted a picture of him holding up a sign asking for 102 birthday cards. What came next, they never saw coming.

Days later, love and support from complete strangers came pouring in.

“Just thought it would be local, half the residents would make a card and we would do it,” said nursing home administrator Yehuda May.

Campbell received cards from 40 states, Germany and Ireland. They got 20 times the amount they asked for. George’s daughter says it’s overwhelming.

“It’s just a wonderful wonderful experience,” said Tricia Campbell-McAvoy.

Campbell spent four years in the navy during World War II, and his daughter says she is happy most cards acknowledge his service.

His family and nursing home staff are keeping the large amount of cards a surprise for George, only giving him a few a day until his birthday. That’s when they will give him a big dose of reading material that will probably last him until his birthday.

