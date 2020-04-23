Breaking News
Coronavirus in Tampa Bay: Which zip codes have most COVID-19 cases?

Wrong-way driver arrested for DUI on I-275 in Tampa

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A suspected drunk driver was arrested early Thursday morning after he was seen traveling the wrong way on Interstate 275, police said.

Police said another motorist called 911 after spotting the driver heading southbound in the northbound lanes in the area of Interstate 4 and Interstate 275 shortly after 2 a.m.

The driver was speeding down the highway, traveling at about 60 to 70 miles per hour, police said.

He was pulled over near mile marker 48 and arrested on a DUI charge after he refused to perform a field sobriety test.

Further information regarding the incident was not immediately available.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Will Florida Reopen? Task Force meeting to discuss plans

Thumbnail for the video titled "Will Florida Reopen? Task Force meeting to discuss plans"

Thursday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday Morning Forecast"

Your unemployment claim is still pending: now what?

Thumbnail for the video titled "Your unemployment claim is still pending: now what?"

Calls to poison control centers spike during coronavirus outbreak

Thumbnail for the video titled "Calls to poison control centers spike during coronavirus outbreak"

Bucs have multiple options after first round of NFL Draft

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bucs have multiple options after first round of NFL Draft"

Florida's list of nursing homes with COVID-19 incomplete and at times, inaccurate 

Thumbnail for the video titled "Florida's list of nursing homes with COVID-19 incomplete and at times, inaccurate "

23 coronavirus deaths reported at 2 Manatee County nursing homes

Thumbnail for the video titled "23 coronavirus deaths reported at 2 Manatee County nursing homes"

Instacart pay issue

Thumbnail for the video titled "Instacart pay issue"

PPP program getting more funding

Thumbnail for the video titled "PPP program getting more funding"

Florida toilet paper manufacturer working overtime to meet consumer demand

Thumbnail for the video titled "Florida toilet paper manufacturer working overtime to meet consumer demand"

FREE THERAPY: University Area offers free mental wellness sessions

Thumbnail for the video titled "FREE THERAPY: University Area offers free mental wellness sessions"

FREE THERAPY: University Area offers free mental wellness sessions

Thumbnail for the video titled "FREE THERAPY: University Area offers free mental wellness sessions"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss