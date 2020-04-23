Wrong-way driver arrested for DUI on I-275 in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A suspected drunk driver was arrested early Thursday morning after he was seen traveling the wrong way on Interstate 275, police said.

Police said another motorist called 911 after spotting the driver heading southbound in the northbound lanes in the area of Interstate 4 and Interstate 275 shortly after 2 a.m.

The driver was speeding down the highway, traveling at about 60 to 70 miles per hour, police said.

He was pulled over near mile marker 48 and arrested on a DUI charge after he refused to perform a field sobriety test.

Further information regarding the incident was not immediately available.

