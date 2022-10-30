TAMPA, FL (WFLA) The Wounded Warriors Abilities Ranch is hosting a wheelchair rugby tournament at Lesley “Les” Miller Jr. All People Community Park & Life Center this weekend.

It’s a three-day event with wounded military veterans from all over the world participating. On Sunday, the tournament is from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Teams paid $500 to participate with those funds going to assist the Wounded Warriors Abilities Ranch.

According to the non-profit’s website, it offers a range of activities, workshops, clinics and events for all veterans and the adaptive sports community in the Tampa Bay area.