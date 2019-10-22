World’s largest stand-up paddle board to raise money for local charities

BRANDON, Fla. (WFLA) – The world’s largest stand-up paddle board will hit the water in Tampa Bay to raise money and awareness for local charities.

For the first time in Tampa Bay, 40 paddlers will paddle at Rotary’s Camp Florida during the 29th Annual Brandon Seafood Festival.

After the paddle, onlookers and paddlers will enjoy the festivities with music, food, vendor tables and special guest speakers.

The event is organized by Removing the Barriers Initiative (RTBI), StirringWaters, Compass Retreat, and Rotary’s Camp Florida.

Each of these four organizations will put 10 paddlers on the board for a total of 40 paddlers plus a crew of six.

Each paddler will have a cape and be working to raise $5,000 to empower the Super Heroes in Our Community.

The Brandon Seafood Festival with Paddle of the Super Heroes will kick off on Saturday, Nov. 2 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Rotary’s Camp Florida in Brandon.

CLICK HERE to learn more about Paddle of the Super Heroes.