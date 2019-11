CLEARWATER (WFLA) — The ‘world’s largest parade of food trucks’ is back in Tampa Bay for the first time in almost five years.

Around 150 food trucks are expected to be lined up in Coachman Park in Clearwater.

The event takes place Saturday 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Live professional wrestling will also be on display, presented by Generation Championship Wrestling.

LATEST STORIES: