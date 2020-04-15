Breaking News
Coronavirus in Tampa Bay: Which zip codes have most COVID-19 cases?

Worldwide coronavirus cases top 2 million, over 500 thousand recoveries

World

TAMPA (WFLA) – COVID-19 cases surpassed 2 million across the world on Wednesday.

The total number of global cases now stands at 2,000,984 as of 11:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday, according to date compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

Just two weeks ago on April 2, the global cases reached 1 million.

According to Johns Hopkins University, there are 501,758 recoveries with 128,071 deaths worldwide.

Currently, there are 609,995 cases in the United States as of Wednesday morning, 22,081 people in Florida have tested positive for the virus. More than 3,000 people have been hospitalized.

The United States death toll sits at 26,069 deaths with 591 in Florida.

