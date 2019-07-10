Woman dies after metal drinking straw enters eye, pierces brain

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A woman died after a freak accident involving an eco-friendly straw.

USA Today reports Elena Struthers-Gardner, a retired jockey, died after she collapsed in the kitchen at her home in England in November 2018. This week, authorities announced she had suffered fatal brain injuries and that her death was accidental in nature.

According to the report, Struthers-Gardner was carrying a mason-jar style drinking glass with a screw-top lid and sipping from a metal drinking straw.

When she fell, the 10-inch straw went through her left eye socket and pierced her brain.

Her wife, Mandy Struthers-Gardner, had found her face down on the floor, making “unusual gurgling sounds.” She was rushed to the hospital, where she died the next day.

The death has led coroners to warn people against using metal drinking straws with lids that fix them in place.

TRENDING STORIES:

St. Pete woman accused of picking nose, sticking fingers in ice cream; urinating on ice cream maker

NEW VIDEO: Shark dragging case shows animal was also shot

Port Charlotte woman gets flesh-eating bacteria in foot at popular Florida beach

Dunkin’ Donuts manager arrested for hiring fake employee, pocketing checks

In US 1st, baby is born from dead donor’s transplanted womb

Rays minor league pitcher ‘flipped’ bus into home with girlfriend

Photo of starfish with ‘big butt’ goes viral