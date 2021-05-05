Woman, 25, gives birth to 9 babies, was expecting 7

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Malian woman became the mother of nontuplets after giving birth to five girls and four boys at a hospital in Morocco, two more babies than she expected, Reuters reported Tuesday.

The mother, Halima Cisse was expected to give birth to seven babies, an ultrasound showed, but doctors missed two on her scans. It was not stated whether the babies were conceived naturally or through IVF.

In March, the 25-year-old was flown from the West African country to Morocco for specialist care. On Tuesday, she gave birth to five girls and four boys via Cesarean section.

“The mother and babies are doing well so far,” Mali’s health minister, Fanta Siby, told Agence France-Press, adding that they were expected to return home in several weeks.

Nontuplet births are extremely rare. Although there have been cases of nontuplets being conceived, there are no known incidences of all of them surviving.