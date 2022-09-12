Prince William and wife Kate made a surprise joint appearance with Prince Harry and wife Meghan outside Windsor Castle on Saturday.

The couples – dubbed “The Fab Four” by the media – warmly greeted a large crowd gathered to remember their long-reigning monarch, Queen Elizabeth II.

The four spent around 40 minutes speaking to mourners and were at times cheered by the crowds.

Their walkabout was the first time the princes appeared amicably together in public since March 2020.

It came at a time when the younger generation of Britain’s royal family must step up their responsibilities significantly.