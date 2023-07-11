TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Video shows an EasyJet pilot asking about 20 passengers to get off a plane because it was too heavy to take off in the weather conditions.

The flight was scheduled from Lanzarote, Spain, to Liverpool in the UK.

The pilot said there were too many people on the plane, and with a short runway and winds, they needed volunteers to get off the plane.

Passengers who volunteered to get off the flight were offered 500 euros.

EasyJet confirmed to a local media outlet that 19 passengers volunteered to get off the plane, and the plane took off after a two-hour delay.