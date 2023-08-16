TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A person was engulfed by a fireball while starting a fire at a children’s play center in Scotland, according to a report.

Footage shows a masked person lighting an object on fire and placing it inside the building’s letterbox. During the process, the person’s arms catch on fire before he’s engulfed by a large fireball.

The person eventually walks away, no longer on fire.

The Scottish Sun reported that the fire is being investigated as “willful.”

“We had some devastating vandalism last night, which means soft play will be closed for the next few days,” the play center posted on Facebook with photos of the damage. “Once we have assessed the damage, we will post an update.”