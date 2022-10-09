LONDON (WFLA) — A cellphone video showed animal rights activists spill the milk at two high-end department stores in London Friday.

In the video, a man and a woman were seen emptying milk bottles in the middle of a store in central London, much to the shoppers’ disgust.

“You should be ashamed of yourselves!” one bystander is heard saying while the person filming said they shouldn’t be allowed to leave the store.

When asked, a store employee said they couldn’t intervene.

Animal Rebellion, which is linked to the group Extinction Rebellion, said the milk spilling was a protest “demanding the government supports farming and fishing communities in a transition towards a plant-based food system” to solve climate change.

According to the activists, this was “just the beginning” as they encouraged others to do the same.