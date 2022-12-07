TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and “the Spirit of Ukraine” has been named Time magazine’s Person of the Year for 2022.

Zelenskyy, a comedian who had no political experience when elected three years ago, has emerged as a world leader during his country’s war against Russia.

“Zelenskyy really galvanized the world in a way we haven’t seen in decades,” TIME’s Editor-in-Chief Edward Felsenthal said on TODAY as he revealed the magazine’s selection. “Not just other governments, but major companies that pulled out of Russia in mass and countless indidviduals who came together around this cause, around this county.”

Zelenskyy was chosen from a shortlist that included SpaceX CEO Elon Musk and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.