TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Climate change protestors spray painted on a portrait of King Charles III on Wednesday in the Scottish National Portrait Gallery in Edinburgh.

The two protestors, part of a Scottish direct action group called “This is Rigged,” sprayed the words, “The people are mightier than a lord,” a slogan of the Highland Land League.

The protestors then sat on the floor and glued their hands to the floor.

The group took to Twitter with the video saying “We will not stop our actions until @scotgov vocally opposes all new oil and gas and secure a fair and fully funded transition for fossil fuel workers.”

“This is Rigged” is committed to shutting down the Scottish oil industry and will continue to protest until the government meets the groups demands.

“If we want a future for our young people, they need to oppose all new oil and gas licenses,” they posted on Twitter. “This is the most basic step they can take to secure a chance at a liveable future.”

It is unclear why the group targeted a portrait of King Charles.