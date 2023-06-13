(WFLA) — A 24-year-old British man was arrested after attempting to scale a 123-story skyscraper in South Korea.

According to wire service Storyful, the climber, identified as Geroge king-Thompson, attempted to scale the Lotte World Tower on Monday. He was intercepted by local firefighters by the time he reached the 72nd floor.

A security guard reportedly called local police to report, “a foreigner, only in his underwear, was climbing up the outer wall of the building.”

This was not King-Thompson’s first time behind bars. The 24-year-old, who publicizes his stunts on social media, was arrested in 2019 after scaling the tallest skyscraper in his native country — the Shard in London.