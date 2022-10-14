SWINDON, U.K. (WFLA) — A driver in the United Kingdom was fined over £400, equivalent to $450, after running a red light and almost hitting a child.

On April 28, Jody New, 45, was driving on Peglars Way in Swindon, England, when he ran drove through the red light, according to Swindon Police.

Dash cam video from a witness showed New’s car nearly hit a child on a bicycle before his car screeched into a right turn. Authorities said the red light was in place for three seconds prior to New’s near-collision.

Police said New pleaded guilty to the incident during a court hearing on Oct. 7.

New was fined £307, given a £34 victim surcharge, and was forced to pay £110 to Wiltshire Police. Six points were put on his driver’s licence.