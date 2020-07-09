Melania Trump statue set on fire in Slovenia

ROZNO, Slovenia (WFLA) – A wooden sculpture of Melania Trump was the latest statue to fall victim to anger and vandalism amid worldwide unrest following the death of George Floyd.
Reuters reports the statue, located near her hometown of Sevnica, Slovenia, was set on fire on the evening of the 4th of July.
Brad Downey, the artist who commissioned the sculpture, told Reuters he had the statue moved after the incident.
“I want to know why they did it,” said Downey.
He told Reuters he had hoped the statue would spark a conversation about immigration in the United States, since Trump is an immigrant married to a president with a number of anti-immigrant policies.
The office of Melania Trump has yet to respond to the news organization’s request for comment.
Read the full story on NBCNews.com.
