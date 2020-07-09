Melania Trump statue set on fire in Slovenia

TOPSHOT – A picture taken on July 5, 2019 shows what conceptual artist Ales ‘Maxi’ Zupevc claims is the first ever monument of Melania Trump, set in the fields near town of Sevnica, US First Ladys hometown. – After Melania cake, Melania honey, and even Melania slippers, the Slovenian hometown of the US’s first lady will now boast a statue of its most famous daughter — albeit one which has faced decidedly mixed reviews. The life-size statue on the outskirts of Sevnica was inaugurated on July 5, 2019. (Photo by Jure Makovec / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE – MANDATORY MENTION OF THE ARTIST UPON PUBLICATION – TO ILLUSTRATE THE EVENT AS SPECIFIED IN THE CAPTION (Photo credit should read JURE MAKOVEC/AFP via Getty Images)

ROZNO, Slovenia (WFLA) – A wooden sculpture of Melania Trump was the latest statue to fall victim to anger and vandalism amid worldwide unrest following the death of George Floyd.

Reuters reports the statue, located near her hometown of Sevnica, Slovenia, was set on fire on the evening of the 4th of July.

Brad Downey, the artist who commissioned the sculpture, told Reuters he had the statue moved after the incident.

“I want to know why they did it,” said Downey.

He told Reuters he had hoped the statue would spark a conversation about immigration in the United States, since Trump is an immigrant married to a president with a number of anti-immigrant policies.

The office of Melania Trump has yet to respond to the news organization’s request for comment.

