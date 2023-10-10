TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Americans stranded in Israel are desperately trying to get out as flights continue to be grounded.

One family was in Israel celebrating the holiday. Now they’re trapped in the middle of the war, desperately trying to get home with their baby.

“I’m just finally starting to break a bit, but I want you guys to see what it’s like, the emotions,” Rebecca Solomon said a video she posted on Instagram.

Solomon is one of the Americans trapped in Israel desperately trying to get home with her 8-month-old and her husband.

“She is sleeping in the bomb shelter, that’s her room. But it’s like it makes me sick knowing that, I don’t know, I don’t know if we can get home,” said Solomon.

Solomon spoke with News Channel 8 on Zoom from her families home in Rishon Lezion, just south of Tel Aviv.

“We’re dealing with attacks from the sky, rockets, bombs, missiles. You actually feel in here the iron dome intercepting the missiles,” said Solomon.

Shortly after our interview, she learned their flight scheduled for Thursday had been cancelled.

“We’re stuck again and we’re trying to figure it out,” Solomon said in an emotional video update.

Like many others, she said the U.S. Embassy is not doing enough to help.

“Why isn’t the military stepping in? It’s been days now. This attack isn’t—it is going to get a lot worse before it gets better and the fear is that the airport, which is actually just a 15-minute drive that way, that that’s going to shut down,” Solomon said.

Rescue groups like Project Dynamo are on the ground organizing efforts to evacuate stranded Americans and said they are inundated with requests.

“We are fielding hundreds and hundreds and hundreds of requests from Americans who are stuck. All of these people have asked the State Department for help.The State Department doesn’t really have any help,” said Bryan Stern, Project Dynamo CEO.

In the meantime, Solomon continues to share her story on social media, hoping to shed light on what’s happening, and help get Americans to safety.

“We know a ground invasion is imminent and I just want to get out,” Solomon said.

