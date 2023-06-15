BERLIN (AP) — Authorities say an American man has been arrested in Germany after allegedly assaulting two tourists also from the U.S. near Neuschwanstein castle.

The attack left one of the women dead.

The incident near the popular tourist attraction happened on Wednesday afternoon.

Police said Thursday that the 30-year-old man met the two women on a hiking path and lured them onto a trail.

They said the man then “physically attacked” the younger woman. When her companion tried to intervene, he choked her and pushed her down a slope.

The assailant then appears to have attempted to sexually assault the younger woman before pushing her down the slope as well. She died at a hospital overnight.