Turkish soccer player confesses to killing son in hospital

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkish authorities have arrested a former top-tier soccer player who confessed to killing his 5-year-old son while the boy was being treated in hospital on suspicion of a COVID-19 infection.
Cevher Toktas handed himself in to police and confessed to having smothered his son with a pillow on May 4.
The boy’s death was initially not believed to be suspicious, although he tested negative for COVID-19.
His body has been exhumed for an autopsy as part of the investigation, Anadolu reported.
Toktas told police that he tried to suffocate his son because he did not love him, Turkish media reported.
