Trump eyes Putin meeting before November election, sources say

WASHINGTON (NBC News)— President Donald Trump has told aides he’d like to hold an in-person meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin before the November election, according to four people familiar with the discussions.
Administration officials have explored various times and locations for another Trump-Putin summit, including potentially next month in New York, these people said.
The goal of a summit would be for the two leaders to announce progress towards a new nuclear arms control agreement between the U.S. and Russia, the people familiar with the discussions said. One option under consideration is for the two leaders to sign a blueprint for a way forward in negotiations on extending New START, a nuclear arms control treaty between the U.S. and Russia that expires next year, three of the people familiar with the discussions said.
They said Trump sees a summit as an opportunity to be presidential and demonstrate he’s able to negotiate agreements.
“He wants it to show his deal-maker abilities,” one of them said. “It’s just a big stage.”
Read the full story on NBCNews.com.
LATEST STORIES:
- Harris says she expects ‘dirty tactics’ and ‘lies’ from Trump, GOP
- 1-year-old dies after he’s hit by ride share driver who dropped him, dad off at home
- LIVE: Cedar Park police give update on standoff situation with gunman barricaded in his home
- How to know if you are getting a $500 stimulus check in August
- Several states considering legal action against Trump administration over USPS and mail-in voting