Many in the transgender community are mourning the death of British teenager Brianna Ghey, a trans girl who was stabbed to death Sunday.

Ghey, 16, was found dead in a park in Warrington, England — about 16 miles west of Manchester — with visible stab wounds, British authorities said. Police said they have arrested two teenagers, both 15 years old, on suspicion of murder.

Ghey’s family said in a statement released through local authorities that she was “a much loved” and “larger than life character who would leave a lasting impression on all that met her.”

Brianna was a much loved daughter, granddaughter, and baby sister. She was a larger than life character who would leave a lasting impression on all that met her. The loss of her young life has left a massive hole in our family, and we know that the teachers and her friends who were involved in her life will feel the same. We would like to thank everyone for their kind words and support during this extremely difficult time. We would like to thank the police for their support, and witnesses for helping with the investigation. The continuation of respect for privacy is greatly appreciated. The Ghey family

Read the full report on NBCNews.com.