Trains collide in southern Egypt, killing at least 32

World

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CAIRO (AP) — Two trains collided Friday in southern Egypt on Friday, causing three passenger cars to flip over, killing 32 people and leaving 66 injured, health authorities said.

Dozens of ambulance vehicles were rushed to the scene of the crash, which took place in the southern province of Sohag, said a statement by Egypt’s heath ministry.

Local media displayed videos from the scene showing flipped wagons with passengers trapped inside and surrounded by rubble.

Some victims seemed unconscious, while others could be seen bleeding. Bystanders carried bodies, laying them out on the ground near the site of the accident.

Egypt’s railway system has a history of badly maintained equipment and poor management.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss