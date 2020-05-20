Toyko pub sprays customers with disinfectant as they enter

1  of  2
(CNN) – As businesses around the world adopt new practices due to coronavirus, one Japanese restaurant is taking an extreme approach to customer safety.

The Toyko pub is spraying its customers with disinfectant. When customers arrive, a hostess on a monitor takes their temperature and asks them to wash their hands.

Then, customers walk through a machine that sprays a chlorine-based disinfectant on them. It lasts 30 seconds.

Finally, customers can sit down to order, where they are separated by clear acrylic screens.

The World Health Organization actually warns against spraying people with disinfectant.

In an updated advisory Saturday, the WHO said “spraying disinfectants can result in risks to the eyes, respiratory or skin irritation” and is not recommended.

WHO also cited studies showing that spraying disinfectant over a wide area is not effective in killing coronavirus.

