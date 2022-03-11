Timelapse videos show rapidly rising floods in Australia

Timelapse videos have been released showing how the recent floods in Australia’s east rapidly inundated bridges and roads, then slowly receded.

The videos were shot around the Lockyer Valley in the Queensland states’ southeast in late February and earlier this month.

Floodwaters peaked in Brisbane, the Queensland capital and Australia’s third-most populous city, on Feb. 28 after it was inundated by 80% of its usual annual rainfall in the previous three days.

More than 20,000 homes and businesses had been flooded in southeast Queensland and 13 people died.

Extraordinarily heavy rains have created emergencies in New South Wales and Queensland states.

Some of the flooded communities were battling fires two years ago.