TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — An Aldi shopper in the United Kingdom was surprised to find a package of marshmallow bunnies and chicks that were not shaped like bunnies and chicks at all.

A photo of the marshmallows shared last week by Twitter user @missviaborsi, whose real name is Viola Borsi, has garnered more than 7 million views. “Sorry Aldi, but that ain’t a Bunny,” she tweeted alongside the photo.

Even the supermarket commented on the photo. “We can’t even defend this one,” Aldi Stores U.K. tweeted on Monday.

Borsi told TODAY.com that she noticed the shapes after her brother popped the marshmallows in their shopping cart.

“I just posted (didn’t even tag [Aldi], haven’t even thought of doing it) thinking me and my friends here on twitter will have a good laugh,” Borsi said, adding that they did end up buying the marshmallows, which she said were fine.

“This is one of our Seasonal items, so is only available whilst stock lasts and judging by the comments, it would seem everyone is rushing to stores for them for some reason,” Aldi Stores U.K. tweeted. “So better be quick!”

