(AP) — A supermoon lit up the skies around the world Wednesday night.

Still images from The Associated Press showed the supermoon rising over a castle in Milan, Italy, bathing statues in moonlight.

In Baghdad, the moon rose over the statue of King Faisal I, making a silhouette in the night.

The full moon rises over a private house in the village of Putilovo, 70 kilometeres (43 miles) east of St. Petersburg, Russia, late Wednesday, July 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)

The full moon rises over the ‘Mr Arbitrium’ sculpture by Italian artist Emanuele Giannelli leaning to the Peace Arch, in Milan, Italy, Wednesday, July 13, 2022. Full Moon is known as the Buck Moon and also a Supermoon. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

A plane passes in front of a full moon Wednesday, July 13, 2022, in Milwaukee. The moon’s orbit brought it closer to Earth than usual. This cosmic combo is called a supermoon. One name for Wednesday’s full moon is the “Buck moon”–a reference to the time of year when new antlers are growing on male deer, or bucks. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

A bird passes in front of a full moon Wednesday, July 13, 2022, in Milwaukee. The moon’s orbit brought it closer to Earth than usual. This cosmic combo is called a supermoon. That can make the moon appear slightly bigger and brighter, weather permitting. One name for Wednesday’s full moon is the “Buck moon”–a reference to the time of year when new antlers are growing on male deer, or bucks. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

A supermoon rises over the Sydney skyline on Thursday, July 14, 2022. The full moon comes at the same time the moon is closer to Earth than usual. That combo is called a supermoon. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)

A full moon sets behind the Jefferson Memorial in Washington at dawn, Thursday, July 14, 2022. (AP Photo/J. David Ake)

The moon reflected over ships in the Mediterranean sea, touching Cyprus and illuminating Mersin, Turkey.

In Russia, the moon shone on a village east of St. Petersburg peacefully.

The moon’s orbit will bring it closer to Earth than usual. This cosmic combo is called a supermoon.