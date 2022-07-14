(AP) — A supermoon lit up the skies around the world Wednesday night.
Still images from The Associated Press showed the supermoon rising over a castle in Milan, Italy, bathing statues in moonlight.
In Baghdad, the moon rose over the statue of King Faisal I, making a silhouette in the night.
The moon reflected over ships in the Mediterranean sea, touching Cyprus and illuminating Mersin, Turkey.
In Russia, the moon shone on a village east of St. Petersburg peacefully.
The moon’s orbit will bring it closer to Earth than usual. This cosmic combo is called a supermoon.