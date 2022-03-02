Stonehenge may have been an ancient solar calendar, study finds

WILTSHIRE, ENGLAND – DECEMBER 11: Stonehenge monument is seen on December 11, 2013 in Wiltshire, England. English Heritage will be unveiling the new multi-million pound visitor centre at Stonehenge – located about a mile-and-a-half (2km) from the stones – which also included grassing over the road alongside the ancient monument and closure of the existing 1960s facilities on December 17. Stonehenge, built between 3,000 BC and 1,600 BC, attracts around 900,000 visitors a year, with 70 percent of those from overseas. (Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images)

The largest stones at the ancient monument may have embodied a calendar with 365¼ days each year, a new study says.

(NBC News) — Stonehenge may have served as a calendar to keep track of the yearly movements of the sun, suggesting a prehistoric link to sun worship in the eastern Mediterranean, according to new research.

A study published Tuesday in the journal Antiquity shows the largest stones at Stonehenge in southwest England may embody a solar calendar with 365¼ days each year — almost the same as the 365.2425 days used in modern solar calendars.

While some sort of calendar function has long been suggested for Stonehenge, none of the theories adequately explained how it might have worked — and the new research is only possible thanks to a better understanding of the ancient site, according to Timothy Darvill, a professor of archaeology at Bournemouth University in the United Kingdom and an author of the study.

