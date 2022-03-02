Stonehenge may have been an ancient solar calendar, study finds

(NBC News) — Stonehenge may have served as a calendar to keep track of the yearly movements of the sun, suggesting a prehistoric link to sun worship in the eastern Mediterranean, according to new research.
A study published Tuesday in the journal Antiquity shows the largest stones at Stonehenge in southwest England may embody a solar calendar with 365¼ days each year — almost the same as the 365.2425 days used in modern solar calendars.
While some sort of calendar function has long been suggested for Stonehenge, none of the theories adequately explained how it might have worked — and the new research is only possible thanks to a better understanding of the ancient site, according to Timothy Darvill, a professor of archaeology at Bournemouth University in the United Kingdom and an author of the study.
Read the full story on NBCNews.com.