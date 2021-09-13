Prince Andrew served with lawsuit alleging he abused teenager, her attorneys say

(NBC News) — Attorneys for a woman who has accused Prince Andrew of sexually abusing her when she was a teenager said he has been served with a federal lawsuit.
An affidavit filed Friday in New York’s Southern District, where Virginia Giuffre filed the suit last month, said the Duke of York was served Aug. 27 at his home, The Royal Lodge in Windsor.
In a letter dated Sept. 6, a U.K.-based attorney for Andrew disputed whether the claim was viable, saying the lawsuit didn’t appear to have been served following proper procedures under the Hague Convention.
