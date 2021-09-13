Prince Andrew served with lawsuit alleging he abused teenager, her attorneys say

Left: Britain’s Prince Andrew visits the AkzoNobel Decorative Paints facility in Slough, England. (David Parker/Pool Photo via AP, File). Right: In this Aug. 27, 2019, photo, Virginia Roberts Giuffre, who says she was trafficked by sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, holds a news conference outside a Manhattan court where sexual assault claimants invited by a judge addressed a hearing following Epstein’s jailhouse death in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)

The Duke of York was served Aug. 27 at his home, The Royal Lodge in Windsor, court documents said.

(NBC News) — Attorneys for a woman who has accused Prince Andrew of sexually abusing her when she was a teenager said he has been served with a federal lawsuit.

An affidavit filed Friday in New York’s Southern District, where Virginia Giuffre filed the suit last month, said the Duke of York was served Aug. 27 at his home, The Royal Lodge in Windsor.

In a letter dated Sept. 6, a U.K.-based attorney for Andrew disputed whether the claim was viable, saying the lawsuit didn’t appear to have been served following proper procedures under the Hague Convention.

