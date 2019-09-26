Prince Andrew says daughter Beatrice engaged

LONDON – MAY 30: Princess Beatrice smiles during a garden party held at Buckingham Palace, on May 30, 2013 in London, England. (Photo by Jonathan Brady – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

LONDON (AP) — Prince Andrew and his former wife Sarah Ferguson have announced the engagement of their elder daughter, Princess Beatrice.

They said Thursday that Beatrice is engaged to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

Buckingham Palace says the couple became engaged during a weekend in Italy earlier this month. The wedding will take place in 2020.

LONDON, ENGLAND – MARCH 12: Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi attend the Portrait Gala at National Portrait Gallery on March 12, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images)

The 31-year-old princess is the granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth II.

Andrew and Sarah said in a statement they are “thrilled” with the engagement.

“We send them every good wish for a wonderful family future,” they said.

Their younger daughter, Princess Eugenie, married Jack Brooksbank last year.

