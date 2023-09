TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A cocaine-filled plane crash-landed in the British Virgin Islands with nearly 77 pounds of the drug on board.

According to the Southeast Region Customs and Border Patrol Director, agents and Royal Virgin Island Police tracked the aircraft, which was heading north toward Anegada Island.

Customs and Border Patrol agents seized the drugs after the plane crashed while trying to land without lights.