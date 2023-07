TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — An entire patio was caught on camera floating on Friday night in Nova Scotia.

The video taken by Instagram user @nicolemaceac shows floodwaters carrying a local diner’s patio across a street.

Heavy rain and flash flooding put residents in a shelter-in-place Saturday and has caused mass power outages in the province.

Numerous roads in the area are washed out and remain closed due to the flooding, according to Halifax Regional Municipality.