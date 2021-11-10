Paris Saint-Germain women’s soccer player arrested in attack on teammate

The incident is an echo to the 1994 Tonya Harding scandal.

by: Marlene Lenthang

PSG’s Aminata Diallo, left, Shuang Wang, center, and Annahita Zamanian Bakhtiari warm up prior to their Women’s Champions League soccer match between Paris-Saint-Germain and Sankt Polten at Jean Bouin stadium in Paris, France, Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)

(NBC News) — A player on the Paris Saint-Germain women’s soccer team has been arrested by police in France in connection with an attack on one of her teammates, the club said.

Midfielder Aminata Diallo, 26, was taken into police custody Wednesday morning as part of an investigation “following an assault last Thursday evening against the club’s players,” according to a statement from the team. The club did not name the player injured.

“Paris Saint-Germain condemns in the strongest possible terms the violence committed. Since the evening of Thursday, Nov. 4, the club has taken all the necessary measures to guarantee the health, well-being and safety of its players,” the club said in a statement

