ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — A new, 6.4 magnitude earthquake has jolted Turkey’s Hatay province which was devastated by a massive tremor two weeks ago.

The new quake comes as the Turkish disaster management agency, AFAD, has raised the number of confirmed fatalities from the earthquake in Turkey to 41,156. That increases the overall death toll in both Turkey and Syria to 44,844.

Search and rescue operations for survivors have been called off in most of the quake zone, but AFAD says search teams are pressing ahead with their efforts in more than a dozen collapsed buildings — most in the hardest-hit province of Hatay.

Meanwhile, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday praised the support provided by Americans while NATO began shipping temporary container homes to shelter the homeless.

