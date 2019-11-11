More than 11,000 scientists issue fresh warning: Earth faces a climate emergency

PINGDINGSHAN, CHINA – AUGUST 04: (CHINA OUT) Parched land following a drought is seen on August 4, 2014 in Pingdingshan, Henan province of China. The average precipitation in Henan over the last two months was 96 mm, the lowest level since 1951. (Photo by VCG/VCG via Getty Images)

(NBC) – An international consortium of more than 11,000 scientists is backing a study with a dire warning: Earth is facing a climate emergency.

The new study of how human activities have impacted the planet over the past four decades declares that harmful greenhouse gas emissions are rapidly rising, that governments are making insufficient progress in tackling the crisis, and that scientists have “a moral obligation to clearly warn humanity of any catastrophic threat.” The findings were published Tuesday in the journal BioScience.

The research, led by ecologists William Ripple and Christopher Wolf at Oregon State University, identifies six key areas in which governments, businesses and members of the public can make critical changes, including addressing the planet’s swelling population, which has been a contentious topic in the climate debate.

The authors say family planning services and other social justice efforts that promote full gender equity should be enacted to help stabilize the world’s population, which is increasing by approximately 80 million people per year.

