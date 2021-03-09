Meghan Markle’s father: Couple ‘over the top’ in interview, royals not racist

(AP/NBC News) — The Duchess of Sussex’s father, Thomas Markle told ITV’s Good Morning Britain that his daughter and husband Prince Harry had gone “way over the top” with their interview with Oprah Winfrey.

“They shouldn’t, they went way over the top with these stories with Oprah, they should have waited. Considering the Queen’s age and Philip’s age they certainly should have waited or tried to wait.”

Meghan revealed in the interview that she experienced suicidal thoughts after joining the royal family. She also said there were concerns within the palace while she was pregnant with son Archie about how dark his skin might be.

Markle on Tuesday said he would have supported his daughter if they weren’t estranged.

“Had I known she was having psychological problems I would have been there for her. But she’s pretty much ghosted all of her family on her mother’s side and my side. She had no one to reach out to. She’d have had us if she kept us.”

He also said he doesn’t think the royal family is racist.

“I have great respect for the Royals, and I don’t think the British royal family are racist at all. I don’t think the British are racist, I think Los Angeles is racist, California is a racist, but I don’t think the Brits are,” Markle said. “The thing about what color will the baby be or how dark will the baby be. I’m guessing and hoping it’s just a dumb question from somebody, you know, it could just be that simple. It could be somebody asked a stupid question. Rather than being a total racist.”