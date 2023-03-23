TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — It must have been hard not to crack a smile when “Happy” the calf was born.

Megan and Barry Coster breed hundreds of calves a year on their farm in Ripplebrook, in West Gippsland, Australia. However, none of them have come out with markings like Happy.

The calf’s unique markings resemble a smiley face.

“We’ve seen some number sevens or love hearts on the head and a few strange markings, but we’ve never seen anything that resembles a smiley face before,” Megan Coster told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) earlier this month.

Barry Coster said he was making his morning rounds when he noticed the calf and immediately sent a photo to his wife.

“I couldn’t believe it — I actually zoomed in at first to make sure that none of our workers had added some extra lines or anything,” Megan Coster told the news outlet.

The Costers said they were going to keep Happy on their farm, where he would be a pet and a lawnmower in their yards. However, Happy’s future was much brighter.

Lardner Park recently announced Happy will join its team.

The park said the Costers generosity raised funds for the West Gippsland Hospital.

“As the youngest member of the team, he joins us with limited experience, but we are sure he will put a smile on everyone’s face!” the park posted on Facebook.

The park said Happy will live out his days enjoying the rolling green hills of West Gippsland for many years to come.

“We are happy to be able to provide Happy with a very happy life on our 300-acre property,” the park said.