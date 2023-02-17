(WFLA) — Authorities in Ireland said a 67-year-old man found in a pool of his own blood died after he was attacked by an aggressive chicken.

A report by the Irish Examiner said an inquest had heard about the circumstances around the death of Jasper Kraus, who was killed on April 28, 2022.

According to Citizens Information, inquests are public hearings led by coroners to learn about what led to a person’s death in sudden, violent, or unexplained cases. These are typically not done if the cause of death is determined by a post-mortem examination.

The Irish Examiner said a garda, an Irish police officer, testified that he was called to the scene by paramedics after they failed to resuscitate Kraus with CPR.

The garda, identified as Eoin Browne of Clonark, said the victim was found lying in a pool of blood in the kitchen. He had a wound on the back of his leg.

A tenant living at Kraus’ home, Corey O’Keeffe, said he came back from work at about 8 a.m. that day. He fed the farm animals and went to bed only to be woken up when he heard Kraus calling for help.

Kraus had been bleeding from his leg and losing consciousness, so O’Keeffe called for paramedics to come help. According to O’Keeffe, the victim said “rooster” while he was passing out.

On the day of Kraus’ death, his daughter, Virginia Guinan, said she had been there earlier at noon to drop off some groceries for her father. Guinan said at the time, her father was asleep so she left him alone, especially since he was sad over his dog dying recently.

Later that day, she got a call from O’Keeffe and arrived to see first responders trying to render first aid to her dying father.

Guinan said she saw a trail of blood leading to the chicken house and blood on an aggressive Brahma chicken, leading her to believe it cut him with its claws.

According to O’Keeffe, the chicken had a history of violence and was relocated to Kraus’ after it attacked a child.

Further medical examination found that Kraus ultimately died of heart failure. A doctor told Guinan that he had a heart attack during the attack.

At the end of the inquest, Coroner Brian O’Connor determined Kraus’ died by misadventure.