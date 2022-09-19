LONDON — They forged a friendship that will “last forever” while saying farewell to Queen Elizabeth II.

Chrissy Heerey, a member of the Royal Air Force, was the last of the legion of mourners to file past the former monarch’s coffin when the doors to London’s Westminster Hall were finally closed at 6:30 a.m. local time (1:30 a.m. ET) Monday.

Just ahead of her was Sima Mansouri, who said she had idolized the queen since the 1970s when she was a little girl in Iran.

