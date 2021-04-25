Israeli fashion designer Alber Elbaz dies at 59

FILE – In this file photo dated Thursday, Oct. 1, 2015, Israeli fashion designer Alber Elbaz acknowledges applause at the end of his Spring-Summer 2016 ready-to-wear fashion collection for Lanvin, presented during the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris. Elbaz, best known for being at the helm of Lanvin from 2001 to 2015, has died at the age of 59, luxury conglomerate Richemont said. Fashion French daily Women’s Wear Daily said Elbaz died on Saturday, April 24, 2021 at a Paris hospital. In a statement released on Sunday, Richemont’s chairman Johann Rupert said “it was with shock and enormous sadness that I heard of Alber’s sudden passing. Alber had a richly deserved reputation as one of the industry’s brightest and most beloved figures.” (AP Photo/Thibault Camus, File)

PARIS (AP) — Israeli fashion designer Alber Elbaz, best known for being at the helm of Lanvin from 2001 to 2015, has died at the age of 59, luxury conglomerate Richemont said.

Fashion French daily Women’s Wear Daily said Elbaz died on Saturday at a Paris hospital.

In a statement released on Sunday, Richemont’s chairman Johann Rupert said “it was with shock and enormous sadness that I heard of Alber’s sudden passing.

Alber had a richly deserved reputation as one of the industry’s brightest and most beloved figures.”