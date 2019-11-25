Ice swimmers, known as walruses, take the plunge in Russian lake

World

by: NBC News Channel

Posted: / Updated:

(NBC/APTN) – Russian winter swimmers, also known as “walruses” in the country, took to the freezing waters of Lake Baikal to mark National Walrus Day.

The athletes plunged into the 39-degree water of the lake, which rarely reaches more than 50 degrees, even in summer.

One of the winter swimmers said that it is better to swim all year round rather than to wait for the warmer season.

Many of the so called “walruses” believe that winter swimming helps them to resist colds and improves their overall health.

Ice water swimming, or “walrusing”, is a common activity in colder countries, including Russia.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video
More Contests

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss