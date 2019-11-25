Ice swimmers, known as walruses, take the plunge in Russian lake

(NBC/APTN) – Russian winter swimmers, also known as “walruses” in the country, took to the freezing waters of Lake Baikal to mark National Walrus Day.

The athletes plunged into the 39-degree water of the lake, which rarely reaches more than 50 degrees, even in summer.

One of the winter swimmers said that it is better to swim all year round rather than to wait for the warmer season.

Many of the so called “walruses” believe that winter swimming helps them to resist colds and improves their overall health.

Ice water swimming, or “walrusing”, is a common activity in colder countries, including Russia.

LATEST STORIES: