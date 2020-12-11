Hondurans forming migrant caravan for US stopped in homeland

World

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Migrants stand on the side of the road on their way North near Agua Caliente, close to the border with Guatemala, Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020. Honduran security forces stationed on the highway a few kilometers before Agua Caliente, asked the migrants for their passports or identity cards and proof of a COVID-19 test, and if they did not produce those documents they would not be allowed to move on. (AP Photo/Delmer Martinez)

SAN PEDRO SULA, Honduras (AP) — Hundreds of Hondurans devastated by recent hurricanes have been stopped as they tried to walk towards the United States in the latest attempt at a migrant caravan.

Roughly 600 men, women and children tried to walk from the northern city of San Pedro Sula toward the border with Guatemala. But on Thursday they were stopped by Honduran security personnel, who demanded they show papers and coronavirus tests.

Last week, Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernández asked for U.S. help, warning that food shortages as a result of crop loss caused by Hurricanes Eta and Iota could spur migration to the U.S.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss