KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Protesters in southern Afghanistan have gathered following Prince Harry’s claim in his new memoir that he killed 25 people while serving in the country.

Around 20 faculty and students on Sunday demonstrated at a local university in Helmand, the province where British forces were largely concentrated during the NATO and U.S.-led coalition operations in Afghanistan.

FILE – In this Nov. 3, 2012 file photo, Britain’s Prince Harry, right, or just plain Captain Wales as he is known in the British Army, races out from the VHR (very high readiness) tent to scramble his Apache with fellow pilots, during his 12-hour shift at the British-controlled flight-line in Camp Bastion southern Afghanistan. (AP Photo/ John Stillwell, Pool, File)

The demonstrators condemned Harry for his role in military operations in Afghanistan. Others carried posters showing Harry’s portrait with a red ‘x’ across it.

Harry’s decision to write about those he allegedly killed while posted with U.K. forces in Afghanistan drew outrage from Taliban officials, and concern from British veterans.