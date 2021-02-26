LIVE NOW /
El Chapo’s wife goes from obscurity to celebrity to arrest

World

CULIACAN, Mexico (AP) — After Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán was sent to prison for life, his wife suddenly embraced public life.  

Emma Coronel Aispuro’s actions did not go unnoticed.

And in the wake of her arrest Monday as she arrived in the United States, there were some who wondered: Had Coronel put a target on her own back?

Some saw Coronel’s behavior as that of a young woman who had lived a relatively sheltered life and was blowing off steam following a grueling trial that drew international attention.

But her actions violated unwritten rules about family members, especially wives, keeping a low profile.

Read the full story on the Associated Press.

