TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The passing of Queen Elizabeth II at age 96 has left many with questions regarding the future of the throne.

The queen passed away Sept. 8, after spending 70 years on the throne.

Queen Elizabeth II will be succeeded by her eldest son, Charles, Prince of Wales.

According to TODAY, earlier in the year, the late queen remarked in a statement she wanted her son’s wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, to be referred to as “Queen Consort.” The remarks were made during a message to mark the 70th anniversary of the queen’s accent to the throne.

“….And when, in the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes King, I know you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support that you have given me; and it is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service,” Queen Elizabeth II said during the remarks in February.

Prince Charles was previously married to Princess Diana before divorcing in 1996. The late Princess of Wales was killed in a car crash the following year. Camilla has often been blamed by fans of the royal family for the dissolution of the marriage, as Diana once referred to the duchess in an interview as the “third person” in their marriage.

According to TODAY, when Charles and Camilla married in 2005, it was said on the Prince of Wales’ website that Camilla would be referred to “Princess Consort” if Charles became king. That website is currently suspended following the news of the queen’s passing.

The late queen, however, expressed her wishes Camilla be referred to as “Queen Consort.”

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, son of Charles and Diana, is next in line to the throne. Charles and Camilla do not have children together.