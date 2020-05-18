Cuban doctors deployed to hospitals to help fight virus

HABANA CUBA (AP) – Cuban doctors who arrived in South Africa to help fight the coronavirus, have completed their 14-day quarantine in Pretoria and are being deployed to various hospitals within the country.

The first group arrived in North West Province and were expected to report for duty on Monday.

Binu Luke, Head of Medical services at Klerksdorp Hospital, said 13 healthcare professional had been allocated to work in the province.

He said they had received some training on the situation in South Africa and would be receiving further training during the week.

“Once we have done that training, we will then allocate them to the various functions in the various healthcare facilities, be it a primary healthcare or at hospital level, specifically for COVID care,” he said.

The Cuban doctors were part of a group that arrived in South Africa last month.

South Africa has so far reported 15,515 cases of the virus and 264 deaths, according to a running tally kept by Johns Hopkins University.