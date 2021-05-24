Black Lives Matter activist Sasha Johnson in critical condition after being shot in head

LONDON (NBC News) — A prominent British Black Lives Matter activist was shot and is in a critical condition at a London hospital on Monday, her political party said.

Sasha Johnson, 27, is a member of the “Taking The Initiative Party” a small, British political group established to support the inclusion of Black and working-class people in the United Kingdom.

“It is with great sadness that we inform you that our own Sasha Johnson has been brutally attacked and sustained a gunshot wound to her head,” the party said in a statement on Facebook. “She is currently in intensive care and in a critical condition.”

The group also said Johnson, a mother, had received “numerous death threats as a result of her activism” and called for a vigil outside a south London hospital on Monday.

In this Saturday, June 13, 2020 file photo Sasha Johnson, of the Black Lives Matter movement attends a protest at Hyde Park in London. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali, File)

“Sasha has always been actively fighting for Black people and the injustices that surround the Black community,” the statement continued. “Let’s all come together and pray for Sasha.”

