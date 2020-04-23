Adorable photos mark UK prince’s 2nd birthday amid lockdown

Photographs of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s youngest son, Prince Louis, were released to mark his second birthday.

The young prince is shown with his hands covered in paint after creating an image of a rainbow to celebrate essential workers during the lockdown.

The pictures were taken by Louis’ mother Catherine in their Norfolk home earlier in April.

Prince Louis celebrates his second birthday on Thursday (23 APRIL 2020)

He is fifth in line to the British throne.

LATEST STORIES: