ANTAKYA, Turkey (WFLA) — A 7-month-old baby was rescued from rubble Saturday in the aftermath of the deadly earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria.

Video taken Saturday showed firefighters from Kocaeli rescuing the baby in Antakya.

According to officials, the crews saved the baby, named Hamza, 139 hours after the earthquake.

Crews are still rescuing people in the earthquake’s aftermath. Friday, a family of five was pulled out safely from the ruins of their collapsed home.

So far, the Turkey disaster management agency has confirmed a death toll of 22,327 while Syria reported 5,273 deaths.